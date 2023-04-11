Maharashtra government releases Rs 177.80 crore as relief for crop losses due to unseasonal rains

The crops across five districts — Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana — were affected by intermittent showers.

In view of the unseasonal rains witnessed by Maharashtra's farmers in March that caused them to suffer crop losses, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government has released Rs 177.80 crore as a relief. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that unseasonal rainfall in the state's western Vidarbha region over the last two days has resulted in crop damage of over 7,400 hectares.

The crops across five districts — Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana — were affected by intermittent showers. Fadnavis held review meetings in the Amravati district and stated that 7,596 farmers were impacted by the unseasonal rainfall.

The state government has decided to provide compensation for crop loss under new guidelines, as the recent rainfall did not meet the previous threshold of 65mm. Shinde had earlier given instructions to officials to process the damage assessment claims and disburse financial assistance. After verification, Rs 177.80 crore has been disbursed to affected districts in Maharashtra

The Aurangabad revenue divisional commissioner has received Rs 84.75 crore, followed by Rs 63.09 crore to Nashik, Rs 24.57 crore to Amaravati and Rs 5.37 crore to Pune.

On Monday, Fadnavis added that more than 7,000 farmers in the Amravati division will receive compensation once the assessment of crop loss is completed.

Other assistance from Maharashtra government

He also announced financial assistance for the kin of seven people who died when a tree fell on a tin shed in Paras village in Akola district on Sunday night. The injured will have their entire medical treatment expenses covered by the government.

The state government has set up a committee to report on the creation of a Marathi language university in Ridhpur (Amravati), as announced in the 2023-24 budget. The construction of the university will take place over the next two years, and the government is considering utilizing available building space to start the project.

In addition, the state government has acquired 220 hectares of land for a mega textile park in Amravati under the PM MITRA scheme. The rest of the land will be acquired in the next 15 days, and the process of creating basic facilities will begin after an MoU is signed with the Central government.

Fadnavis also stated that the government is in discussions with Raymond Group and 15 other companies to create an eco-system for manufacturing garments from cotton.