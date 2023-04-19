Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again

This time, the quality of rabi onions is affected due to unseasonal rains, causing a significant drop in the prices.

Farmers in Maharashtra continue to suffer as the prices of onions nosedived again, owing to the damage caused to rabi onion crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. When the red onion (Kharif and late Kharif) onion prices crashed massively in February this year, many farmers were hopeful that their rabi onion crop won't meet the same fate.

Due to a rise in temperature in February, farmers brought their Kharif and late Kharif crop to the markets in the same time, causing a spike in supply and a massive dip in the prices. The average price of onions dropped to Rs 3-4/kg against a production cost of Rs 15-20/kg.

The Maharashtra government then announced a compensation of Rs 350/quintal to affected farmers. Also, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), which usually procures rabi onions, started procuring red onions. NAFED's entry in the market stabilised the prices and brought some relief to the farmers. But, this relief was short-lived.

Why are onion prices dropping now

Rabi onions have started hitting the market. Rabi onion is different from red onions as it can be stored for 3-4 months. And this provides a safety net to the farmers in cases of bumper production and price crash.

But this time, due to unseasonal rains, the situation has changed. To some extent, the quality of rabi onions is affected, causing a drop in the prices. The farmers are worried that unseasonal rains and hailstorm has affected the crop's storing capacity. Farmers are worried that this kind of exposure of crops to moisture means that these rabi onions can't be stored for 3-4 months.

Therefore, with lesser farmers opting for storage, crops like red onions and rabi onions are hitting the market at the same time. This has once again caused a price crash. Bumper production in the areas where unseasonal rains didn't wreak havoc also added to the huge supply, causing a further dip in the prices.

Average price of onion dropped to Rs 3-4/kg

In Maharashtra mandis, onions are divided based on the quality of the produce. No. 1, no.2, no. 3 and golti are the categories, with no. 1 being the supreme quality category. The two faced onions fall under no. 3 category, also known as 'khaat'. The small onions are called goltis.

At present, even for the No. 1 category onions, farmers are fetching barely Rs 4-6/ kg against the usual price of Rs 13-15/kg. And for golti onions, farmers are getting Re1-Rs 2/kg.

The average price has once again dropped to Rs 3-4/kg, against a production cost of Rs 15-20/kg. Shivaji Khade, an onion farmer from Nashik, told CNBC TV-18, "Yesterday, I sold my rabi onions in the mandi. My onions fell under the first category of quality standards. Despite this, I got only Rs 4/kg for my produce."

Bharat Dighole, president, of Maharashtra Onion Producing Farmers Organisation, said, "The prices touched the same level as that in February. Like red onion farmers, now rabi onion farmers are also suffering. NAFED procurement can stabilise the market. But we aren't hearing any positive development on that front too."

The year 2023 has been a bad year for onion farmers so far. Unseasonal rains made matters worse causing a second round of onion price crashes in the state. The Maharashtra government is yet to step in to help the onion farmers staring at another round of huge losses.