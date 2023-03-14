Protesting farmers say Maharashtra govt called off negotiation scheduled for today

The development came a day after the Maharashtra government invited the leaders and representatives of the protesting farmers for a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday.
The leaders of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the banner under which the farmers in Maharashtra are protesting, claimed that the state government called off the negotiation meeting which was scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The leaders claimed they were not told why the meeting was cancelled.
This came a day after the Maharashtra government invited the leaders and representatives of the protesting farmers for a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday. The delegation was scheduled to go to Mumbai to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other ministers of the state government.
ALSO READ | Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers
Farmers started a protest march from Nashik to Mumbai on Monday in protest against the crashing prices of onion and other crops. Thousands of fathers had gathered to demand reforms in the agricultural sector and tribal land acquisitions.
Farmers in Maharashtra have been demanding higher prices for prices of crops such as onion tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, coriander leaves and Cauliflower. The surplus of Kharif and Kharif onion crops has led to a significant drop in crop prices.
The surge in supply ahead of schedule has sent prices crashing down to between Rs 7 and Rs 2 per kilo, depending on the quality.
Besides this, thousands of hectares of land have been damaged due to unseasonal rains, adding to the farmers' woes.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed on Monday that the preliminary information revealed that around 13,729 hectares have been damaged so far due to unseasonal rains. As per the Maharashtra government, crops in eight districts spread over 13,729 hectares are damaged.
