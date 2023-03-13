Thousands of farmers protest over sharp dip in onion price, one in Nashik bulldozes ready-to-sell crops | WATCH

Farmers in Maharashtra organised a march from Nashik to Mumbai, seeking various reforms in agriculture sector and tribal land acquisitions.
Nashik farmers gathered in thousands on Monday to protest against the sharp dip in prices of crops such as onion tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, coriander leaves and Cauliflower. They organised a march from Nashik to Mumbai, seeking various reforms in agriculture sector and tribal land acquisitions.
The march started Monday morning. Moreover, a video shows a Nashik farmer running a bulldozer over his ready-to-sell crops in protests over the price crash. Farmers are in distress as they are unable to incur appropriate prices for their crops. Watch video here:
Why crop prices are dropping significantly?
This is because of the unprecedented rise in temperatures in parts of India. Parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane are already reeling under heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an alert in these areas.
Now, Kharif and early Kharif onion contain high moisture and an increase in temperature affects the quality of the produce. It eventually leads to the rotting or drying up of bulbs, resulting in shrivelled bulbs.
ALSO READ | Onion, potato prices nosedive to Rs 2 per kg — what is the issue and what is India doing to help farmers
Fearing this impact of the heatwave, onion farmers in Maharashtra have started selling their Kharif along with late Kharif onions in the market. And both these crops have been bumper harvests causing huge This surge in supply ahead of schedule has sent prices crashing down to between Rs 7 and Rs 2 per kilo, depending on the quality.
Besides this, thousands of hectares of lands have been damaged due to unseasonal rains, adding to the farmers' woes.
How much damage has been caused
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the preliminary information revealed that the around 13,729 hectares have been damaged so far due to unseasonal rains. As per the Maharashtra government, crops in eight districts spread over 13,729 hectares are damaged. These include:
Palghar: Mangoes and cashew nuts crops spread over 760 hectares
Nashik: Wheat, grapes, mangoes, and other vegetable crops spread over 2,685 hectares
Dhule: Jawar, maize, wheat, chickpeas, banana, papaya crops spread over 3,144 hectares
Nandurbar: Wheat, maize, chickpeas, jawar, mangoes, papaya, banana, crops spread over 1,576 hectares
Jalgaon: Wheat, jawar, maize, and banana crops spread over 214 hectares
Ahmednagar: Maize, wheat, onion, and various vegetables spread over 4,100 hectares
Buldhana: Maize, onion, chickpeas, and jawar spread over 775 hectares
Washim: Wheat, chickpeas, and various fruits spread over 475 hectares
Impact on economy
On average, farmers, who bring their produce to an APMC market in Lasalgaon, spend between Rs 15-20 to produce one kilo of onions. Experts said that prices dropping to between Rs 7 and Rs 2 per kilo will result in a total revenue loss of over Rs 5,000 crore.
What the government says
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced in the assembly on Monday that the state government will provide a compensation of Rs 300/quintal to onion farmers.
Besides, the central government has also taken steps to help farmers. NAFED, the central government agency in charge of agrcultural procurement, has ramped up onion purchases to stabilise prices.
Between February 24 and 27, NAFED bought 424 metric tonnes of red onions from 8 centres across the Nashik belt, which benefited 116 farmers. By the first of March, NAFED said it procured 1,327 metric tonnes across 22 centres, benefitting 355 farmers.
However, many farmers said the action, which is already late, is not enough.
What are the option left for farmers?
For the onion farmers of Maharashtra, this is a classic Sophie's choice scenario. Their options are, either to sell their produce at an extremely low rate, or store their crop for few months. But storing will cost them extra bucks and will increase their cost of production by multiple folds.
First Published: Mar 13, 2023 12:44 PM IST
