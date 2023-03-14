Maharashtra farmers protest | What the protesters seek under Forest Rights Act

Farmers in Maharashtra launched the protest demanding compensation for the crops which were damaged due to unseasonal rainfall, fair price for their produce, farm loan waiver, electricity bills waiver and 12 hours of electricity supply. What is the Forest Rights Act they are talking about.

Over 10,000 farmers in Maharashtra started a long march from Nashik to Mumbai on Monday, seeking reforms in the agriculture sector. They launched the protest demanding compensation for the crops which were damaged due to unseasonal rainfall, fair price for their produce, farm loan waiver, electricity bills waiver and 12 hours of electricity supply. Among them, one major demand was the implementation of the Forest Rights Act (2006) and ownership of the forest land they are cultivating.

What is the Forest Rights Act and what farmers allege

The Forest Rights Act says that tribal farmers, who have been cultivating forest lands and occupied it before December 13, 2005, should get access and habitation rights on the forest land they are cultivating. The act also provides ownership rights to the forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes.

The tribal farmers of Maharashtra claimed that they didn't get ownership of lands despite the Forest Rights Act. Therefore, in 2018 as well, thousands of farmers gathered to march to Mumbai in protest.

At that time, the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had started 'Van Mitra Muhim' to transfer the land from the forest department to these farmers in a time-bound manner. However, the tribal farmers claimed that the state government didn't do anything.

Then again in 2019, these farmers took out a march to Nashik as their demands were not fulfilled.

As per the Maharashtra government, there are at least 3 lakh land ownership transfer applications in Maharashtra. So far, the work on 1.6 lakh applications has been initiated. But the farmers don't agree with the government's claims.

The farmers said that for most of them, the ownership procedure is yet to start and even for those farmers who received the ownership rights — most of them got ownership of barely 10-15 percent of their land.

And, that's why, on March 13, over 10,000 farmers of Maharashtra (most of them are tribal farmers) started another long march from Nashik to Mumbai. The march was launched under the banner of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmer's wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

The AIKS leaders claimed that the state government invited them for a negotiation meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday. But, these leaders on Tuesday morning said that the state government called off the said meeting.

On the issue of dropping prices of onion crops, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a Rs 300/quintal compensation to affected farmers on Monday. But, the farmers said that with a cost of production of at least Rs 1,500/quintal, this compensation is not going to cover their losses and that's why they will continue to march.