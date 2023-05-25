Badly hit by unseasonal rains, Maharashtra farmers still await their crop damage compensation

Pundlik Katkade, a farmer from Maharashtra's Manmad region told CNBC-TV18 that, "The government hasn't even conducted the surveys to determine the damage. The state government is only making these announcements. No farmer has received any compensation till now. How are we supposed to pay for our expenses."

Usually this time of the year, farmers are busy selling their produce, paying off their debts, and preparing for their next harvest cycle which begins with the onset of monsoon. But, for most of the farmers of Maharashtra, none of this is happening this year. The episodes of unseasonal rains and hailstorms, which started in March, have proven to be catastrophic for Maharashtra's farmers.

The unseasonal rains and hailstorm which started in the first week of March, continues to damage crops. First, the rains hit the standing rabi crop and now it's affecting the crops stored in the open.

The Maharashtra government assured that each and every farmer will be compensated. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the affected districts on multiple occasions. He met the victim farmers and assured them that the government will take care of their losses. Last month the state released a fund of Rs 177 crore to compensate the farmers for the losses they had to bear for the damaged crop.