Maharashtra Economic Survey reveals 6.8% growth in state economy: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister and finance minister of Maharashtra, on Wednesday tabled the state's Economic Survey for the year 2023-2024 in the State Assembly. As per advance estimates, the state's economy is expected to have grown by 6.8 percent against national growth of 7 percent during the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Fiscal deficit for the Maharashtra government is expected to be at 2.5 percent in FY23, the inspection report estimates. Agriculture and the allied activities sector are expected to grow by 10.2 percent, the industry sector by 6.1 percent and the services sector by 6.4 percent, the survey showed.

The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government will present its first budget tomorrow as a part of the ongoing Maharashtra legislature budget session.

The budget comes at a crucial time as farmers in the Nashik district have staged protests out of distress over the plummeting prices of onions and have resorted to lighting bonfires of their crops to draw the administration's attention to their woes.

Farmer leaders have demanded that the Maharashtra government declare an immediate grant of Rs 1,500 per quintal for onions and purchase the current produce at a higher rate of Rs 15-20 per kg instead of the Rs 3-5 per kg rate they are currently being sold at.

The opposition in the state has accused the Shinde government of failing to offer aid and support to farmers who are experiencing significant losses.

Fadnavis, who has held various positions in the state government, including chief minister and home minister, will be presenting his first budget as the finance minister, making this budget a crucial one for him. He has also sought suggestions from the public to ensure that their views are reflected in the budget.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Fadnavis also pointed out that the recent unseasonal rains had damaged standing crops on 13,729 hectares in eight districts of Maharashtra. The administration has issued an order to release relief and financial assistance immediately in affected areas.

According to Fadnavis, crops like mango, wheat and harbhara have been affected by the untimely showers in Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Buldhana and Washim districts.

