The Maharashtra government has decided to extend lockdown in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Aurangabad, Malegaon and Solapur. The lockdown will be extended till May 31.

However, an official decision is awaited.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,602 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the state’s overall count to 27,524, according to state health department data.

With 44 deaths registered today, the death toll in Maharashtra due to the contagious coronavirus disease has now breached the 1000-mark and stands at 1,019.

Of the 44 deaths recorded in Maharashtra, 25 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the financial capital Mumbai, 10 in Navi Mumbai, five in Pune, two in Aurangabad and one person each died in Panvel and Kalyan.