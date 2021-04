Except for shops that provide essential services, all shops, markets, and malls in Maharashtra will remain closed throughout the day under the latest restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government.

Essential services include hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services. Also included are groceries, vegetable shops, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, and food shops.

Essential services shops have been permitted to operate, but are required to ensure social distancing between customers in the shop premises.

Under the guidelines, extra customers have to be kept waiting with adequate social distancing with markings wherever possible.

Essential shop owners and people working at all shops are required to get vaccinated at the earliest, as per the criteria of the central government. All shops have been advised to follow safety measures like interaction with customers through transparent glass or other material shields, electronic payment, etc.

