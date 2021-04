The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India has appealed to the Maharashtra government for support and said that the hospitality industry was doomed if it had to comply with the latest set of COVID-related restrictions, and did not receive any relief.

Following is the statement by Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President, HRAWI:

"The hospitality industry is with the government. We will once again support the government like we did last year. But, there will be no hospitality industry if the government does not reciprocate. We are doomed this time around if we are expected to be both, shut for business, and not receive any relief.

The government has to meet us somewhere in between. Shut us but do justice to the owners, staff, and their families. Take care of the salaries. Unburden the owners of the property tax, waive off the statutory fees, don't generate electricity and water bills until the industry becomes completely operational again. We understand that the government has to take measures but it's coming at a cost that we just can't bear any more. We have always stood with the government and it's about time the government does the same for us."