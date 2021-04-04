Maharashtra COVID curbs: E-comm delivery personnel must carry negative RT-PCR report till vaccinated Updated : April 04, 2021 10:54 PM IST The circular warned that repeat violations could lead to the cancellation of license to operate in the state till the end of the COVID-19 epidemic The negative RT-PCR report will be valid for 15 days Published : April 04, 2021 10:50 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply