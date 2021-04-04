Maharashtra COVID curbs: E-comm delivery personnel must carry negative RT-PCR report till vaccinated

Delivery staff of e-commerce firms like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato etc will have to get vaccinated at the earliest, said the Mahashtra government's circular announcing guidelines for the fresh set of restriction in the state to prevent the spread of COVID cases.

Till such time the delivery staff is vaccinated, the delivery staff should carry a negative RT-PCR report, the circular said, adding that the regulation will become effective from April 10.

The negative RT-PCR report will be valid for 15 days.

The circular warned that repeat violations could lead to the cancellation of license to operate in the state till the end of the COVID-19 epidemic.

As part of the overall guidelines, all shops, markets, and malls in Maharashtra, except those that provide essential services, will remain closed throughout the day under the latest restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government.

Essential services include hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services. Also included are groceries, vegetable shops, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, and food shops.

Essential services shops have been permitted to operate, but are required to ensure social distancing between customers in the shop premises.

For the latest information, follow our live blog here