Maharashtra Budget session kicks off on Feb 27, presentation scheduled for March 9

The 2023-24 budget for the state of Maharashtra will be presented on March 9 by the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Eknath Shinde, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after breaking away from the Shiv Sena.

The Maharashtra legislature budget session is set to begin on February 27 and end on March 25, with the state’s budget for 2023-24 to be presented on March 9, according to a government release. This will be the first budget presented by the government led by Eknath Shinde, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after breaking away from the Shiv Sena.

The budget will be presented by the state's Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

The first day of the session will see the newly recognized state song ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha’ being played, as per the government release. The decision for the budget session was taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the assembly, chaired by Speaker Rahul Narvekar and Neelam Gorhe, deputy chairman of the Legislative Council.

Five bills that have been approved by the state cabinet will be tabled during the budget session, with eight more, yet to be cleared, expected to be tabled, according to the statement.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, who has held various positions in the government, including Chief Minister and Home Minister, will be presenting his first budget as the finance minister, making this budget a crucial one for him. He has also sought suggestions from the public to ensure that their views are reflected in the budget.

The financial inspection report of Maharashtra will be presented on March 8, and the budget will be presented at 2 PM on March 9. The question of who will present the budget in the Legislative Council has arisen as there is currently no Minister of State in the State Cabinet composition and the cabinet has not been expanded or the Minister of State for Finance appointed before the session.