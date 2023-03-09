The first state budget of the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra was presented for the financial year 2023-24 today, March 9, by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The budget focuses on farmers, women, infrastructural development and the middle class.

Fadnavis presented the state budget as he holds the finance portfolio.

The first budget of the so-called ‘Amrit Kaal’ of the Shinde government is based on the ‘Panchamrit’ goal with focus on “sustainable agriculture and prosperous farmers, inclusive development of all sections of society, infrastructural development, employment generation and environment-friendly development.”

Here’s a look at the highlights:

SCHEMES FOR FARMERS

E-Panchnama for farmers

The Maharashtra government will start mobile-based e-panchnama for farmers affected by unseasonal rain and drought to measure damage to crops. Drones and satellite images will be used for the exercise.

Insurance scheme and incentives for farmers

A Rs 5-lakh insurance scheme was announced for the traditional fishermen with the Centre’s help. Farmers will also get crop insurance at just Re 1 as the government will pay the instalments at a cost of Rs 3,312 crore.

Paddy-growing farmers in Maharashtra will get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare and to promote organic farming. At least 25 lakh hectares will be brought under organic farming.

The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Shetkari Bhawan will be established for farmers to sell their produce in the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC).

Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II

The Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II will be launched for farmers with all approvals to be granted to Painganga-Nalgana project in Vidarbha. A budget for the scheme, which was stopped by the previous government, will be announced soon.

WELFARE SCHEMES

Development of communities

It was announced that the Jagatjyoti Mahatma Basaveshwar Economic Development Corporation will provide financial assistance to self-employed youth, educated unemployed youths and entrepreneurs of the Lingayat community.

The Sant Kashiba Gurav Youth Economic Development Corporation will provide assistance for the Gurava community.

Also, the Raje Umaji Naik Economic Development Corporation will provide assistance for the Ramoshi community.

Under the Maharashtra State Other Backward Classes Development Corporation, the Pailwan Kailasavasi Maruti Chavan Wadar Economic Development Corporation for Wadar Community will be established.

All of these corporations will implement various welfare schemes for which a capital of Rs 50 crore will be given to each.

SCHEMES FOR WOMEN

Lekh Kadki scheme

The Lekh Kadki scheme was announced for the girls belonging to families with yellow and orange ration cards. Under the scheme, Rs 5,000 will be given after the birth of a girl child; Rs 4,000 when the girl reaches fourth grade; and Rs 6,000 when in sixth grade. A total of Rs 75,000 will be given after the girl turns 18 years of age.

For women and elderly

A 50 percent discount for all women in state transport corporations (bus services) was announced along with a women-centric tourism policy for women's safety.

Under the Mother Safe, Ghar Safe campaign, health screening, medication for four crore women and girls will be provided.

Under the Shakti Sadan New Yojana, elderly women will get support and Virangula centres will be established for senior citizens in every municipal area.

About 50 new shaktisadans (hostels) will be established for women who come to work in urban areas and shelter, legal services, healthcare, counselling and more facilities will be provided to women who are victims of sexual exploitation.

HEALTHCARE

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana

An insurance cover of Rs 1.5-5 lakh to be provided under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Janaragya Yojana, a health insurance scheme, to yellow, orange ration card holders, Antyodaya Anna Yojana card (AAY) and Annapurna card holders. Two hundred new hospitals will be established. A benefit of Rs 2.5-4 lakh was announced for those undergoing kidney transplant surgery.

Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugrah Subsidy scheme

The cover under the scheme has been increased to grant benefits up to Rs 2 lakh. Earlier, the scheme was called Gopinath Munde Accident Insurance Scheme which has now been converted to Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugrah Subsidy scheme.

Expansion of Apla Dawakhana

Under the initiative, 700 Apla Dawakhana dispensaries will be established in the state in the name of late Balasaheb Thackeray, and free treatment will be provided to poor citizens.

HOUSING

PM Awas scheme

About four lakh new homes will be constructed under the scheme and out of the total, 1.5 lakh homes would be for the backward category, and 25,000 homes will be for Matang Samaj.

Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana