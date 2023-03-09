Maharashtra Budget 2023: Farmers to get crop insurance at just Rs 1, Lekh Ladki scheme for girls announced

The Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra presented its first state budget for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the finance portfolio as well, tabled the budget which focuses on farmers, women and the middle class.

The first budget of Amritkal is based on "panchamrit" goal - sustainable agriculture and prosperous farmers; inclusive development of all sections of society; infrastructural development; employment generation and environment-friendly development.

Here are some top announcements from the Maharashtra Budget 2023:

> Mahakrishi Vikas Abhiyan for farmers in Maharashtra to implement Mahakrishi Vikas campaign to increase the income of farmers in the state. Plans for taluka and district wise farmers groups, Prepare an integrated crop-based project plan.

> Farmers in Maharashtra to get crop insurance at just Rs 1. The state government to pay installment of farmers' loan.

> Agricultural Training Centre to be set up in Nagpur, while an orange procession centre to be established in Vidharbha. An International Agricultural Facility Centre to be set up in the College of Agriculture.

> Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Shetkari Bhawan to be established for farmers. Food facility for farmers, comming to sell farm produce in Agricultural Produce Market Committee. They will be given Shiv Bhojan Thali.

> Direct financial assistance to orange ration card holders in 14 disaster affected districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. Cash to deposited in bank accounts linked with Aadhaar. Rs 1800 to given to farmers every year.

> The state government to encourage natural farming and bring 25 lakh hectares under organic farming in three years. The government to establish 1000 bio input source centers.

> Rs 1000 crore for Dhangar society

> Rs 50 crore Fish Development Fund Insurance for the welfare of fisherman families. Maharashtra is the first state to implement a policy for compensation to protect affected fishermen.

> Damanganga-Pinjal interlinking projectl water from tributaries of Nar-Par, Ambika, Auranga, Damanganga, Vaitarna, Ulhas rivers to be used to fill Mumbai and Godavri Basin. This will benefit Nashik, Nagar, Jalgaon areas.

> Lekh kadki scheme for employment of girls. This will benefit girls from families with yellow and orange ration cards. Rs 5,000 to be given after birth of a girl child. Rs 4,000 to be given when the girl will be in fourth grade and Rs 6,000 when in sixth grade. Rs 75,000 to be given after the girl turns 18 years.

> 50 percent discount for all women in state transport corporation (bus services). Women Centric Tourism policy for women's safety. Health screening, medication for 4 crore women and girls under Mother Safe, Ghar Safe campaign.

> Elder women to get support under the Shakti Sadan New Yojana. Virangula centres to be established for senior citizens in every municipal area.

> 50 new Shaktisadans (hostels) to be created for women who come to work in urban areas. Under this scheme, services like shelter, legal services, healthcare, counselling and more will be provided to women who are victim of sexual exploitation.

> Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Janaragya Yojana announced. An insurance cover between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to be provided under this cheme. New 200 hospitals to be established. Benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh to 4 lakh to those undergoing kidney transplant surgery

> Increase in salary of Asha Swansevak and Angadwadi Sevak. Remuneration of Asha Volunteers increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000. That of group promoters increased from Rs 4,700 to Rs 6,200.

> Financial provision of Rs 200 crore for Shri Anna Abhiyaan. A Centre of Excellance to be established in Solapur.

> Increase in welfare scheme for accident victims: Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugrah Subsidy scheme to grant benefit upto Rs 2 lakh. Earlier, there was Gopinath Munde Accident Insurance Scheme. But now, Gopinath Munde Shetkari Suraksha Sanugrah Subsidy scheme has been proposed.

> 10 lakh homes in the next 3 years under the Modi Awaz Gharkul Yojana scheme.

> Students in government schools to get scholarships and free uniforms.

> Rs 14,225 crore allotted for 10,000-km roads and 1,203-km bridges in FY23-24.

Debt burden and the row over the old pension scheme (OPS) is one of the biggest challenges before the Maharashtra government. Lakhs of state employees have threatened to go on indefinite strike from March 14 if the state government fails to implement the OPS. This is likely to affect the state board’s 10th and 12th written exams going on at this time, the Hindustan Times reported.

Maharashtra's Economy Survey

Maharashtra is expected to clock a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 6.8 percent in the current fiscal, its Economic Survey, which was tabled on Wednesday, revealed.

Fiscal deficit for the Maharashtra government is expected to be at 2.5 percent in FY23, the inspection report estimates. Agriculture and the allied activities sector are expected to grow by 10.2 percent, the industry sector by 6.1 percent and the services sector by 6.4 percent, the survey showed.

Moreover, the agriculture and allied sectors are likely to see a growth rate of 10.2 percent against 4.4 percent last year.

Budget Highlights from last year (2022-23):

> The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Maharashtra for 2022-23 (at current prices) was projected to be Rs 35.81 lakh crore - a growth of 12 percent over the revised estimate of GSDP for 2021-22 (Rs 31.97 lakh crore).

> The 2022-23 Budget proposed a reduction in VAT on CNG from 13.5 percent to 3 percent. Amnesty schemes for GST and Stamp Duty were also said to be launched.

> A special program called “Panchsutri of Development” was proposed to be launched, aimed at accelerating the economic growth of the state.

> An incentive grant of Rs 50,000 was proposed to be provided to about 20 lakh farmers who repay their loans regularly (also announced in 2020-21 but was not made operational).

> Rs 1,824 crore was allocated towards various scholarships/stipends.