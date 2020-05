Maharashtra has seen as many as 4 lakh people availing the online option to order liquor since the government informed that it has simplified the process to secure permits to do so. Mumbai alone as seen as many as 30,000 home delivery orders in the last 24 hours.

As on Thursday, the number of people who have used the home delivery facility of liquor in the state stands at 55,000.

Apart from the online mode, the permits can also be secured offline, the government said. The online facility allows the people to order liquor through their Android and iOS smartphones.