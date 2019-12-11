Magh Mela 2020, in Prayagraj, to be eco-friendly

The Magh Mela administration has banned the use of plastic and thermocol items in the Mela township.
The Magh Mela 2020, promoted as 'Mini-Kumbh', is held every year in Prayagraj and millions of devotees will attend the 43-day long event.
