Madhya Pradesh govt passes new liquor policy, shuts 'ahatas' and shop bars

The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has approved a new excise policy discouraging liquor consumption and taking a step closer to prohibition. Under the new policy, "ahatas" or drinking areas attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars will be closed.

"All ahatas and shop bars are being shut in the state. Now, only liquor will be sold at the shops and places of drinking will not be allowed," State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said following the Cabinet meeting on Sunday evening.

Currently, Bihar and Gujarat are two major states where liquor sale is completely prohibited. Madhya Pradesh is a poll-bound state with elections due later this year as the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024.

In addition to closing ahatas and shop bars, the new excise policy will increase the distance of liquor shops from educational institutions, girls' hostels and religious places from 50 metres to 100 metres. The policy will also introduce more stringent laws to cancel driving licenses in cases of drunk driving.

Following this announcement, United Spirits slipped in trade and United Breweries remains under pressure.

Mishra added that these new regulations align with the chief minister's vision to discourage liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh.

”Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working to discourage drinking liquor so no new shop has been opened in the state since 2010. On the contrary, shops were closed,” Mishra said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Chouhan said that addiction was a social evil and he had hence decided to not open any new liquor shops in MP.

During the Narmada Seva Yatra, 64 shops were closed in the state, he added.

The decision to shut down ahatas and shop bars comes amid senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti's demand for a "controlled liquor policy" in Madhya Pradesh.

Hearing the new excise policy announced by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, Bharti described it as a "historic and revolutionary" decision and welcomed it.

“We will cooperate with the government by strengthening the campaign 'sharab chhodo dudh piyo' (give up alcohol and drink milk),” the BJP leader added.

Bharti, who had previously campaigned for total prohibition, has now been pushing for the regularisation of liquor sales in the state, which is due to hold Assembly polls later this year.

Bharti has been campaigning against liquor consumption in the state and has urged the Chouhan-led BJP government not to promote a liberal excise regime. She has previously tied cows in front of liquor shops and asked people to drink milk instead of alcohol under her "Madhushala mein Gaushala" (cowshed in liquor vend) programme. Bharti has also thrown dung at liquor shops in protest against their sale of alcohol.

Chouhan had previously ordered a ban on hookah lounges and warned of strict action against those involved in illegal drug businesses back in October 2022.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government had slashed liquor prices in January 2022 to "make them practical" and had allowed the sale of liquor at all airports and select supermarkets in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior — the four biggest cities in the state.

With agency inputs.