Madhya Pradesh to shut all 'ahatas,' open-air bars starting April 1: CM Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that all 'ahatas' (drinking spaces attached to liquor outlets) in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh will be shut down starting April 1.

"All the ahatas in Madhya Pradesh will be closed from April 1. Whoever wants to drink alcohol should take it to his house," Chouhan said in Sheopur while laying the foundation stone for the construction of a medical college.

In February, the Chouhan -led MP government approved a new excise policy to discourage liquor consumption in the state, bringing it a step closer to prohibition. The Cabinet had decided then to close all ahatas and shops bars then.

" Now, only liquor will be sold at the shops and places of drinking will not be allowed," State Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said.

The decision mandates the closure of all open-air vends as alcohol will, henceforth, be sold and purchased over the counter at liquor shops and no public consumption will be allowed.

In addition to closing ahatas and shop bars, the new excise policy will increase the distance of liquor shops from educational institutions, girls' hostels and religious places from 50 metres to 100 metres. The policy will also introduce more stringent laws to cancel driving licenses in cases of drunk driving.

Mishra added that these new regulations align with the chief minister's vision to discourage liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh . Currently, Bihar and Gujarat are the two major states where liquor sale is completely prohibited.

”Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working to discourage drinking liquor so no new shop has been opened in the state since 2010. On the contrary, shops were closed,” Mishra said.