As the government continues to relax lockdown measures in a bid to open up the economy, macroeconomic signs show that a recovery is underway. The phased relaxation of the lockdown, supported by government policies, resulted in a higher level of economic and business activities during July –September period, government sources have told CNBC-TV18.

Growth indicators like PMI Manufacturing, index of eight core industries, GST and e-way bills collections, kharif sowing, power consumption, railway freight, cargo traffic and passenger vehicle sales show positive trends, highlighted government sources, who did not wish to be named.

Higher borrowings indicate that the government will not hesitate in gathering funds and is willing to take tough decisions. It can go to any extent to help people and the economy, sources emphasised.

“Even the borrowing this year has been enhanced to Rs 12 lakh crore - more than the Rs 4 lakh crore as compared to its original estimate. Does this level of borrowing not indicate that the Government will not hesitate to gather funds from any source to meet its commitment? Does it indicate any tight fist? This Government has shown time and again that it is willing to take tough decisions and to go to any extent to help people and economy. As the Finance Minister has stated, it is very important for the Government to be open about all possibilities and the Finance Minister is not averse to taking any further measures to ameliorate the suffering of our people,” said the top source.

On the monetary front, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) responded with a mix of conventional and unconventional monetary and liquidity measures to mitigate the negative economic fallout of COVID-19. The policy rates have been significantly reduced and around Rs. 9.57 lakh crore or 4.7 per cent of GDP have been injected since February 2020 to enhance the credit flow in the economy.

On the regulatory and compliance measures, government sources said that postponing of tax-filing and other compliance deadlines, reduction in the penalty interest rate for overdue GST filings, change in government procurement rules, faster clearing of MSME dues, IBC related relaxations for MSMEs, was also provided with amongst others.

"The Government worked earnestly for structural reforms announced as part of the ANBP which, inter alia, include deregulation of the agricultural sector, change in the definition of MSMEs, new PSU policy, commercialization of coal mining, higher FDI limits in defence and space sector, development of Industrial Land/ Land Bank and Industrial Information System, revamp of Viability Gap Funding scheme for social infrastructure, new power tariff policy and incentivising states to undertake sector reforms." explained people in the know.

In September 2019, GST collection was at Rs 91,916 crore.

Collection from the e-way bills also went up in September 2020. Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Thursday said e-way bills had hit a record high. In the said month, more than 5.74 crore e-way bills had been generated.

The number of e-way bills generated in this month was 9.3 percent more than those generated on average in September previous year, the finance secretary said.

Recovery is underway