Economy Macro indicators show economy on a rebound trajectory but July witnesses speed bumps Updated : July 23, 2020 02:19 PM IST June energy consumption was highest since February, picked up further in July, mid-July data shows a slight slack. June E-way bills were higher than March while July seems stable. India unemployment rate is at pre-COVID levels, rural unemployment at near lows, latest data is marginally weak.