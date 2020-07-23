  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Macro indicators show economy on a rebound trajectory but July witnesses speed bumps

Updated : July 23, 2020 02:19 PM IST

June energy consumption was highest since February, picked up further in July, mid-July data shows a slight slack. June E-way bills were higher than March while July seems stable.
India unemployment rate is at pre-COVID levels, rural unemployment at near lows, latest data is marginally weak.
Macro indicators show economy on a rebound trajectory but July witnesses speed bumps

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement