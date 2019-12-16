Economy
Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Army Chief
Updated : December 16, 2019 09:35 PM IST
Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat is due for retirement on December 31
The Lt General is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir
