Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Army Chief

Updated : December 16, 2019 09:35 PM IST

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat is due for retirement on December 31
The Lt General is a decorated officer who has been awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for effectively commanding his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir
Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane to be next Army Chief
