L&T Chairman AM Naik warns of tough times, stresses need to boost infrastructure

L&T Chairman AM Naik has warned of difficult times for the Indian economy. Speaking on the sidelines of the company’s annual general meeting, the L&T patriarch said that while the country was busy with general elections, US President Donald Trump raised his protectionist measures by a notch and India failed to capitalise on US industries shifting out of China due to the two superpowers being locked in a trade war.

“How many American industries have come here? For the last two years, the US president is talking about moving industries out of China. But we were busy with elections, so we didn’t do anything,” Naik stated.

Speaking about India’s internal macros, Naik candidly admitted that private investment has been negligible this year and L&T has shown progress as its international businesses are doing well.