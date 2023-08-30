LPG price cut FAQ: Revised cylinder rates, your eligibility for Ujjwala Yojana subsidy and more
I have a 14.2 kg LPG connection in Delhi. What will be the new cost for me?
Currently, a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,103 in the national capital.
Following the price cut, it will cost you Rs 903.
The prices are effective from August 30, Wednesday.
Similarly, in Mumbai, the LPG cylinder which presently costs Rs 1,102.50 will cost Rs 902.50 from Wednesday.
I am a Ujjwala beneficiary. How will the decision affect me?
If you are a Ujjwala scheme beneficiary, the price drop of an LPG cylinder will be Rs 400 — Rs 200 as a price cut and Rs 200 as an existing subsidy.
This is because Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries are already getting a Rs 200 subsidy, but they will also benefit from the decrease in the rate.
That means the rate reduction will be Rs 400 per cylinder for you.
I am a Ujjwala beneficiary. When will the additional subsidy come into effect for me?
The additional subsidy on LPG cylinders will be immediately effective as a Raksha Bandhan and Onam gift.
This means you will start receiving this now only.
I buy LPG cylinders for household purposes but I am not aware of this Ujjwala scheme. What is it and am I eligible for it too?
Ujjwala scheme is a flagship program that aims to provide five crore LPG connections to BPL families with a support of Rs 1,600 per connection in the next three years.
Under the Ujjwala 2.0 scheme, the government made an additional allocation of Rs 1.6 crore for LPG connections, and this provided similar benefits to migrant families as well.
Women who are 18 years or older, without an existing LPG connection, can apply for the Ujjwala subsidy.
This means you are eligible only if you fall in this category.
I am eligible for the Ujjwala Yojana subsidy and want to apply now. How can I do that?
Yes you can apply now.
You will need some documents, including an Aadhaar card, proof of address, and other details.
You will have to share your bank account number and the IFSC (Indian Financial System Code) to identify the specific branch in which you have the account.
The enrolment can be done through an online application by contacting the nearest CSC Centre to submit the online application.
You can also enrol by directly submitting the application at the distributorship.
