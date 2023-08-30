LPG price cut FAQ: Revised cylinder rates, your eligibility for Ujjwala Yojana subsidy and more

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday declared a reduction in LPG prices for all 330 million users in the country as a relief measure before the festive season. The prices of domestic cooking gas will be reduced by Rs 200 per cylinder. Also, the government will provide an additional 75 lakh Ujjwala connections, which will take the total Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries to 10.35 crores.

The decision aims to alleviate the impact of rising inflation on households and reportedly respond to the promise of cheaper LPG made by the Congress party in upcoming assembly elections. It also seeks to provide relief to households during the festive season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the price cut decision aligns with the festival of Raksha Bandhan, aiming to bring happiness and well-being to families, especially women.

Here's an FAQ on how the LPG price cut and additional subsidy announcement will impact the consumers: