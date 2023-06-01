LPG commercial cylinder becomes cheaper, check new rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

The prices of LPG and aviation turbine fuel ATF or jet fuel were slashed on June 1. Check out the new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities here

The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were slashed by Rs 83.50 and Rs 6,632.25 respectively, effective June 1.

A 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,773 in Delhi, down from Rs 1,856.50 earlier. It is now priced at Rs 1,725 in Mumbai as against Rs 1808.50 earlier.

Even as the reduced prices come as a relief to commercial customers, the cost of domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged. This is the third consecutive month that the prices of LPG have been lowered.

Earlier in February, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri had said in Lok Sabha that domestic LPG can be sold at an "economical price" if international fuel prices come down from their then price of $750 per metric tonne.

Latest rates of commercial LPG in different cities

It must be noted that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes. Here’s a look at LPG prices in different cities

Prior to that, the downward revision in April, prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 91.50 on September 1, 2022, by Rs 36 on August 1, and by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6, 2022.

Before April, petroleum and oil marketing companies had hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 on March 1.

Retailers announce the revised or latest price for LPG cylinders at the beginning of each month, and the prices remain valid until the next announcement.

Jet fuel prices slashed too

Meanwhile, the prices of jet fuel have also been brought down. Check ATF prices across different cities here

This comes at a time when air fares have been skyrocketing. However, whether or not the move will lead to a drop in air ticket prices remains to be seen.