economy News

LPG commercial cylinder becomes cheaper, check new rates in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Kanishka Sarkar  Jun 1, 2023 8:54:22 AM IST (Updated)

The prices of LPG and aviation turbine fuel ATF or jet fuel were slashed on June 1. Check out the new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities here

The prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were slashed by Rs 83.50 and Rs 6,632.25 respectively, effective June 1.

A 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,773 in Delhi, down from Rs 1,856.50 earlier. It is now priced at Rs 1,725 in Mumbai as against Rs 1808.50 earlier.
Even as the reduced prices come as a relief to commercial customers, the cost of domestic LPG cylinder remains unchanged. This is the third consecutive month that the prices of LPG have been lowered.
X