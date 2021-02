The people of Delhi will now have to pay extra Rs 50 on the domestic cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). After a hike in the prices, a 14.2 kg non-subsidised cylinder will now cost Rs 769 in the national capital.

According to news agency ANI, this is the second hike on the rates of LPG cylinder in February. Earlier, on February 4, the prices of a cylinder were hiked across four major cities by Rs 25.

The hike on cylinder comes within days of petrol and diesel rates touching all-time highs in the four metropolitan cities of India. On Sunday, fuel rates saw an increase by 30 paise for the sixth straight day.

In the national capital, on Sunday, the petrol prices were hiked by 29 paise costing Rs 88.73 per litre, while diesel was increased by 32 paise from Rs 78.74 per litre to Rs 79.06 per litre. In the maximum city, the revised petrol and diesel rates stood at Rs 95.21 and Rs 86.04 per litre respectively.

The prices of the LPG cylinder depend on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates. In India, state-run oil companies determine the prices which are revised every month.

Following are the prices of an LPG cylinder in metropolitan cities:

Delhi: Rs 769

Mumbai: Rs 719

Kolkata: Rs 745.50

Chennai: Rs 735

The rates vary due to different taxes in different parts of the country.

Presently, the government of India is offering subsidy on 12 LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms per household every year. The amount of subsidy on the annual quota of 12 refills varies.