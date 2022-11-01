Price of commercial LPG cylinders slashed by Rs 115, check revised rates here

By Asmita Pant

Mini The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,846 in Kolkata, Rs 1,696 in Mumbai and Rs 1,893 in Chennai.

The price of commercial LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 115 in Delhi with effect on Tuesday. A 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,744 in the national capital. The move comes after easing in global oil prices. The rate of domestic cylinders however, remains unchanged.

The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be priced at Rs 1,846 in Kolkata, Rs 1,696 in Mumbai and Rs 1,893 in Chennai. In October, the price of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 25, changing the per cylinder price to Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices have been dropping since June this year. It witnessed a hike on May 19 when the prices rose to Rs 2,354 in Delhi, according to the IndianOil website. The prices were then reduced in June to Rs 2,219. It dropped to Rs 2,021 on July 1, to Rs 1,976 on August 1 and then to Rs 1885 on September 1.

It was also reported on Monday that state-owned oil marketing companies ( OMCs) are likely to reduce the prices of petroleum products such as petrol and diesel by 40 paise a litre from November 1, 2022, as the price of international crude oil fell.

According to the report by CNBC Awaaz, the reduction in prices by 40 paisa daily is likely to continue for the next five days and a total reduction of Rs 2 in petrol and diesel prices in installments, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.