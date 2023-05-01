Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect

It is worth noting that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes.
Petroleum and oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.5 per unit, effective May 1. According to an ANI report, the new price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi. While this reduction in prices comes as a relief for commercial customers, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Latest rates of Commercial LPG in different states
It is worth noting that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes.
In Mumbai, the new price is Rs 1,808 from the earlier price of Rs 1,980, while in Kolkata the price is Rs 1,960 from the earlier rate of Rs 2,132 per unit.
In Chennai, the cost stands at Rs 2,021 from the earlier Rs 2,192, according to a News18 report.
Unlike domestic LPG cylinders, the prices of commercial cylinders tend to fluctuate more.
ALSO READ | Commercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here
In the past, there have been multiple price reductions, including a reduction of Rs 91.50 per unit last month.
Prior to that, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 91.50 on September 1, 2022, by Rs 36 on August 1, 2022, and by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6, 2022.
It's important to note that there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.
The petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 on March 1.
As of now, the price of domestic LPG cylinders is Rs 1103 in Delhi, Rs 1129 in Kolkata, Rs 1112.5 in Mumbai, and Rs 1118.50 in Chennai.
The retailers announce the revised or latest price for LPG cylinders at the beginning of each month, and the prices remain valid until the next announcement.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!