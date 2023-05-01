Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect

It is worth noting that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.5 per unit, effective May 1. According to an ANI report, the new price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi. While this reduction in prices comes as a relief for commercial customers, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

Latest rates of Commercial LPG in different states

It is worth noting that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes.

In Mumbai, the new price is Rs 1,808 from the earlier price of Rs 1,980, while in Kolkata the price is Rs 1,960 from the earlier rate of Rs 2,132 per unit.

In Chennai, the cost stands at Rs 2,021 from the earlier Rs 2,192, according to a News18 report.

Unlike domestic LPG cylinders, the prices of commercial cylinders tend to fluctuate more.

In the past, there have been multiple price reductions, including a reduction of Rs 91.50 per unit last month.

Prior to that, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were reduced by Rs 91.50 on September 1, 2022, by Rs 36 on August 1, 2022, and by Rs 8.5 per unit on July 6, 2022.

It's important to note that there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

The petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 on March 1.

As of now, the price of domestic LPG cylinders is Rs 1103 in Delhi, Rs 1129 in Kolkata, Rs 1112.5 in Mumbai, and Rs 1118.50 in Chennai.

The retailers announce the revised or latest price for LPG cylinders at the beginning of each month, and the prices remain valid until the next announcement.