Commercial LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.50 with immediate effect

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 11:29:26 AM IST (Published)

It is worth noting that the prices of commercial LPG cylinders vary across states due to local taxes.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies have reduced the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 171.5 per unit, effective May 1. According to an ANI report, the new price for a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 1,856.50 in Delhi. While this reduction in prices comes as a relief for commercial customers, domestic LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged.

Latest rates of Commercial LPG in different states
In Mumbai, the new price is Rs 1,808 from the earlier price of Rs 1,980, while in Kolkata the price is Rs 1,960 from the earlier rate of Rs 2,132 per unit.
