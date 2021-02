The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) domestic cylinder (14.2 kg) has been increased by Rs 50 per cylinder on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

According to reports, the cylinder will be available at Rs 769 in Delhi from 12 am tomorrow.

The price of LPG gas cylinders is determined by state-run oil companies and is revised on a monthly basis. Depending on international fuel rates and US dollar-rupee exchange rates, the prices can go up or down.