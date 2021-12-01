Commercial LPG cylinder price rises by Rs 100.50; to cost Rs 2,101 in Delhi

The price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 100.50 per cylinder. As a result, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 2,101.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,051. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate will stand at Rs 2,177, while in Chennai, a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,234.50.

This is the second-highest price of 19-kg commercial cylinder after 2012-13 when it used to cost around Rs 2,200 per cylinder, according to news agency ANI.

However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged.

The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg domestic cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 899.50 per cylinder. The price of an LPG cylinder in Kolkata is Rs 926, in Mumbai Rs 899.50. Its price in Chennai is Rs 915.50.

Earlier on November 1, price of 19-kg commercial cylinder was increased by Rs 266. On October 6, LPG rates were last hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder.

Generally, state-owned oil companies change the price of gas cylinders (LPG Price) on the first and fifteenth of every month.