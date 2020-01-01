LPG and aviation fuel prices hiked

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were increased by 2.6 per cent on Wednesday to Rs 64,323.76 per kilolitre from Rs 62,686.51, while non-subsidised LPG gas prices were hiked by Rs 19 to Rs 714 from Rs 695.

The revised LPG prices stood at Rs 714 per 14 kg from Rs 695 in the national capital. The prices stood highest at Rs 747 from 725.50 in Kolkata, followed by 734 from Rs 714 in Chennai. LPG prices in Mumbai were the lowest at Rs 684.50 from Rs 665 earlier.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) notification, aviation fuel will cost Rs 70,588.61 per kilolitre in Kolkata from Rs 68,812.61 earlier.

The revised ATF prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 64,529.79 per kilolitre from Rs 62,878.67 and Rs 65,619,96 in Chennai from Rs 63,830.07 earlier.

LPG prices, a sensitive issue, saw the political heat rise in Delhi as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress trained their guns at the BJP for its failure to contain inflation.