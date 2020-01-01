#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
LPG and aviation fuel prices hiked

Updated : January 01, 2020 06:10 PM IST

The revised LPG prices stood at Rs 714 per 14 kg from Rs 695 in the national capital.
The prices stood highest at Rs 747 from 725.50 in Kolkata, followed by 734 from Rs 714 in Chennai.
LPG prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 684.50 from Rs 665 earlier.
