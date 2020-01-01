Economy
LPG and aviation fuel prices hiked
Updated : January 01, 2020 06:10 PM IST
The revised LPG prices stood at Rs 714 per 14 kg from Rs 695 in the national capital.
The prices stood highest at Rs 747 from 725.50 in Kolkata, followed by 734 from Rs 714 in Chennai.
LPG prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 684.50 from Rs 665 earlier.
