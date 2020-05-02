Commodities Low oil prices helps government to end subsidy on cooking gas Updated : May 02, 2020 05:41 PM IST From May, the government will not be paying subsidy into the accounts of domestic LPG customers in all metros under the direct benefit transfer scheme. Apart from LPG, the government's oil subsidy bill also pays to keep kerosene price under check. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365