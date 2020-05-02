  • SENSEX
Low oil prices helps government to end subsidy on cooking gas

Updated : May 02, 2020 05:41 PM IST

From May, the government will not be paying subsidy into the accounts of domestic LPG customers in all metros under the direct benefit transfer scheme.
Apart from LPG, the government's oil subsidy bill also pays to keep kerosene price under check.
