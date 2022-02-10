Low interest rates and enormous liquidity in the system is a concern, says former RBI Governor D Subbarao

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor D Subbarao on Thursday said the concern today was that the low interest rates and the enormous liquidity available in the system could potentially disrupt financial stability. The challenge for central banks and for the Reserve Bank of India was to juggle between maintaining price stability, supporting growth and employment, and preserving financial stability and all this in a globalised world, Subbarao said at a conference in Chennai.

He made those comments at the 12th annual Union Bank Finance Conference organised by Great Lakes Institute of Management here. "Today, the Reserve Bank of India maintained extraordinary policy for the last two years since COVID-19 affected the country and that has been very necessary, and RBI has been taking right stance and it has been instrumental in keeping the economy go ahead," he said.

"The concern today is that the low interest rates and enormous liquidity available in the system is actually could potentially disrupt financial stability," he said. "It happens because if there is too much money going around in the system and people do not have opportunities to get appropriate returns," he said.

The RBI has to juggle between maintaining price stability and preserving financial stability in a globalised environment and that is a challenge of monetary policy, he said. Maintaining that communication holds significance for Central Banks, he said, "After 9/11 when the twin towers in America were hit, the Federal Reserve System issued a statement saying it is open and operating.,. this is an ordinary statement. But for financial market this was a significant statement."

Noting that the central banks had been 'reticent' in the past, he said this changed in the last 15 years and the dictum was that the central banks should not communicate unless necessary, since speaking was not only unnecessary but also counterproductive.