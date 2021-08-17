Low credit ratio and high NPAs: Here's how govt, RBI can revive economy

Credit Ratio means credit limits utilised as a percentage of credit limits sanctioned. So, in the case of an individual if the average credit limit utilised is Rs 10,000 on a sanctioned limit of Rs 50,000, it means the credit ratio is 20 percent.

In the case of a business if Rs 20 lakh is the average limit utilised against sanctioned limits of Rs 50 lakh means a credit ratio of 40 percent. Now in the case of businesses, it may be due to:

a) Low Drawing Power compared to Sanctioned Limits which may be due to various reasons like ageing of debtors, accumulation of creditors due to cash flow mismatch.

b) Unwillingness of borrower to utilise the limits by reducing their working capital cycle by giving less credit to customers, low level of stocks, getting high credit from suppliers etc.

c) In case of Term Loans, it may be due to projects got stuck up and sanctioned limits can’t be utilised for lack of achieving milestones etc.

Overall, it may be good at an individual level if Credit Ratio is low say 40-50 percent or maximum of 60 percent but if as a whole in the system if Credit Ratio is low than it is very bad and stressful for the banks.

Banks will normally sanction credit limits considering in mind that credit ratio will be 70-75 percent. If over a period of time it comes down to say only 50 percent then this surplus money has to be invested by Banks in short term instruments either with RBI or Call money Market or other liquid funds. This will certainly lead to lower yields and strain on banks profitability. This is also termed as liquidity overhang in the system.

Banks in such cases will be more than eager to sanction loans to substandard borrowers which in later years turn into NPA’s. On the other hand, as the lenders have already sanctioned credit to certain entities, they are constrained either to reduce or deny the credit to deserving business while keeping the commitment unutilised.

In case Credit Ratio is low in case of Term Loans, it means the project is stuck up somewhere and chances of the account becoming NPA is high despite considering SCOD extension as per RBI guidelines.

Banks normally charge commitment fees and processing charges which are usually 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent of the sanctioned limits. This leads borrowers to assess their request for funds realistically so that they don’t end up paying more on unrequired limits, such fee also acts as a deterrent to the unrealistic buffer with the borrowers as line of credit.

Low Credit Ratio also means that the economy is not in good shape and people are not willing to use funds for business activities. When demand for credit is not there, it leads the economy in a downward spiral. Low investments in production capacities, low spending, low GDP, high NPA’s. It is a vicious cycle and coming out of it is very difficult.

Present SLR Ratio for Banks is 18 percent whereas Banks are having more than 28 percent SLR ratio. It means around Rs 15 lakh crore is extra liquidity lying with banks giving them less returns. This money is with banks as there is not much credit demand to utilise this money in bankable projects. If this money is put to use in economic activities, there is tremendous scope of high GDP, better infrastructure, high employment etc.

The situation is not only from the low demand from the business, but rather Banks have also reached this position due to their risk averseness. They don’t want to lend without sufficient collateral, because of HIGH NPA’s. Such lending is also coupled with high ROIs.

Anybody who is borrowing at a higher cost will certainly increase the chances of high NPA’s. Today yields on Commercial Papers of A+ rated companies are at ~3.5 percent. Banks are willing to give them WCDL at 5-5.5 percent interest rates linked to REPO Rates, Housing Loans for good customers at 6.70 percent but to lower-rated companies, interest rates are above 11 percent. Chances of such borrowers getting in default are high as they can’t sustain the high cost of borrowings particularly in the challenging business and economic scenario.

Steps proposed to be taken to revive the economy

1. As the government is rightly doing high investment in infrastructure which will lead to high employment, better efficiencies in the economy, high GDP, better living conditions.

2. Govt should increase its spend on Education, Training, Healthcare, Water, Sanitation.

3. Govt should come up with Sovereign Guarantee scheme for advances to MSME sector with stiff penal clauses for its misuse. The limit should at least be Rs 10 or 20 crore for a sovereign guarantee. Also, the ELGS facility should be allowed to repay the high cost debt, to improve business sustainability.

4. With such huge Forex Reserves, the govt should open up the windows of ECB, FDI, Foreign investment in form of Debt, Equity etc in companies so that interest costs further come down and to global levels of 5-6 percent in INR terms for businesses so that they can compete at international levels.

5. RBI should put up a realistic Band of upper limit of interest charged by banks to say 3-4 percent of highest paid interest rates. So, if a bank is paying a maximum interest rate of say 4.5 percent, it should not able to charge more than say 9 percent interest to any of its borrower. The interest rate fixation should be more transparent. The Govt. may come up with an interest subvention scheme whereby 2-3 percent interest subsidy is provided to borrowers for fresh credit

6. RBI should take steps so that Indian interest rates get aligned to international rates.

7. Credit dissemination to all sections of society like farmers, labourers, low rated CIBIL scores should also be there at a reasonable cost.

8. This pandemic is once in a century event and steps needed should be out of box thinking and not half-hearted tinkering here and there. They should be exceptional, visible and credible steps to take out the whole economy from the present turmoil.

9. Strict penalties and criminal actions should however be enforced on third party agencies appointed/relied upon by the lenders like LIE, LFA, ASM, Statutory Auditors, Stock Auditors, Cost Auditors, Tax Auditors, GST Auditors, Issuers of Utilization Certificates, and the sanctions should be unambiguous, requiring negligible interpretations to act as deterrent to the erring entity.

The author, Jyoti Prakash Gadia, is Managing Director at Resurgent India. The views expressed are personal