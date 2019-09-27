London Diary: The latest on Nirav Modi, Brexit, and what is holding up an India-EU deal

Nirav Modi seems to be doing rather well for a man into a longish prison spell whose wallet has never interfered with an indulgence in taste. The latest we saw of Nirav Modi, appearing in the Westminster court in London by video link from Wandsworth prison, was brief; no more than a minute or so. He was required to do little but to declare his name and age, which he did matter-of-factly. The next remand hearing he was informed would be on October 17, and his five-day trial would be held from May 11 to May 15 next year.

He is likely to stay on in prison until then – unless he can argue a significant change of circumstances. The Westminster court has refused him bail three times, his appeal to the high court following that was turned down. That makes the frightful looking Wandsworth prison his likely address going into the summer of next year. Knowing that Nirav Modi appeared not exactly cheerful, but composed enough.

The prison spell has stretched unexpectedly long. A trial was earlier expected in November of this year, and he had been expected to get bail before then. He had offered to bind himself into electronic tagging, a 24-hour curfew, and offered a million pounds in security later doubled to two million. But two ladies decided it would be otherwise: the chief magistrate at Westminster, and the judge at the High Court. So, going up to May next year it looks like a jail, not bail.

All that can be said for certain on Brexit, for now, is that it will keep throwing up new kinds of uncertainties. So what’s happening on Brexit? This must be among the longest-running questions that get asked to which you know there is no answer even before you ask it. It doesn’t help to turn to Johnson or Juncker, they don’t have answers either. The Indian government waits and watches as do others. But amid this sea of uncertainties, some state governments in India seem far from dampened.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami arrived in London to explore relations between Tamil Nadu and the UK post-Brexit. The no-deal talk is with the European Union (EU), the deal with Tamil Nadu is that the economies of this state and that country are doing fine and will do better together. The deal is a little short on specifics at the moment, but the Tamil Nadu government is pushing a mood among business people to go deal with Britain and not sit idling over idlis waiting for Britain to sort Brexit out and for the national economy to pick up in India.

And this week, the Madhya Pradesh minister for education, sports and youth welfare Jitu Patwari came to London to talk about new collaborations, and to see what those might possibly be. Punjab tourism minister Charanjit Singh Channi turned up, but he was thinking investment and business more with the Punjabis in Britain than with a Britain swinging between one possibility over Brexit to another. A safer option since no one is thinking Prexit.

Too early yet to drink to that “big” free trade agreement between India and Britain that Boris Johnson declared was being negotiated after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in France around the G7. If that agreement ever happens, and if it is big as dreamt, the drink surely will be Scotch whisky. The tariffs in India over the import of Scotch whisky have been much on Johnson’s mind. He has been speaking against them in speech after speech, and that included a speech in a gurdwara.

Scotch whisky has been the sticking point that Britain raised as an EU member during the long and unproductive negotiations over an India-EU free trade deal. It is Johnson’s hope that what India did not give to Britain, to Scotland particularly through the EU, it now will directly. Cheaper Scotch whisky for Indians that reduce income for the Indian government is not so far among the declared priorities of the Indian government. But it’s hard to see a teetotalling FTA between India and Britain that leaves Scotch out. If it’s not Scotch on the rocks, it will be the deal on the rocks.