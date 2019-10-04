India sits insulated from all the mess around Brexit – or does it? The traditional party conferences in Britain around this time of the year pointed dramatically to a sword hanging above between Britain and India over Brexit.

Because India effectively ended its relations with the Labour party over its resolution on Kashmir. That would effectively end the moves being made to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement independently now of the European Union between India and a post-Britain Brexit. If the sword falls between the two, it still hurts both.

Senior Labour MPs and leaders are now scrambling to undo the consequence of that resolution. As it stands, it’s excessive to the extent of getting abusive. It’s one thing to express concern over restrictions on movement and communication, and over the detention of leaders. It’s another to accuse India of “state-sponsored sexual violence” in Kashmir. Please.

Given that kind of allegation, of course, India would end relations, and of course, that would have a massive impact on the business framework between the two countries if Labour were to form the next government. Elections are in the air and the air is thick with talk of elections.

In these perhaps temporary Tory times, the governments are close enough to have gotten near cosy. But any abrupt reversal that a Labour government is likely to bring could change all this overnight. With consequences for tariffs and trade terms. Businesses, no less than the government wouldn’t want to sign up to deals that could so easily be undone, by an election result. The grass on the other side of the English Channel is not necessarily greener looking at the moment but it does look like it could stay green longer and steadier.

Plans for new flights between India and Britain are for the moment, well, all in the air. Can’t say they aren’t close to taking off, though. Air India is launching a thrice-weekly flight between Amritsar and London Stansted from next month, Virgin Atlantic is coming in with a new daily Mumbai-London flight later this month with possibly new codeshare agreements with Vistara. Vistara has been dropping suggestions of going far internationally, those suggestions sound very welcome indeed.

The collapse of Jet Airways has meant a loss in sensibly priced flying seats. That loss does need to be made up early, that vacant space is at present filling the accounts of airlines grabbing up thousands of Jet-deprived passengers daily. Fares have unsurprisingly been at an unseasonal and unreasonably high; over a late booking, the economy can cost close to what a business class ticket did a while back.

Kiev and Bahrain are no doubt attractive places for otherwise unplanned detours, but people turning passengers are looking to fly directly without so much deletion into their accounts that they might look elsewhere or not fly at all. We have had a couple of women arriving in recent days from Surat on motorcycles, one chap rode up on a bicycle, another two drove up in an SUV. But this sort of thing is not recommended substitution to an easy flight.

About time to get enough planes into the sky, because this is the booking time for what should be peak tourism season in India. Arrivals may not be set back by the dire scenarios that some doubting Thomases have been cooking up over the collapse of a certain travel company in the UK — there are others to book through even if you want to look further than the laptop.

But India needs more people turning up, and move money with them. Right now, Diwali shopping where we buy more than we need, and gift more than we otherwise might is just about what India needs. To be followed by planeloads of tourists through the November-February high season.

The World Tourism Market mela in London November 2 to 4 this year brings in a battalion of tour operators offering deals that complete with, well, the rest of the world. Those deals would unlikely prove tempting if undercut by high airfares because not enough planes are cutting a path through the sky between India and Europe. Diwali and tourism are the most promising antidotes to some congealing in liquidity that’s upon us. It’s the time of the year, and the time in the story of the Indian economy, to buy a car to go near and an air ticket to get far. It’s all about spending to save. Get moving, and you get the economy moving.