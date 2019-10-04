#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

London Diary: The Kashmir cloud over Brexit and the next UK government

Updated : October 04, 2019 06:26 PM IST

New Delhi shares a frosty relationship with the Labour Party due to its Kashmir resolution and that would have a massive impact on the business framework between the two countries if Labour were to form the next government.
Plans for new flights between India and Britain are for the moment moving at a snail’s pace.
The World Tourism Market mela in London November 2 to 4 this year brings in a battalion of tour operators offering deals that complete with, well, the rest of the world.
London Diary: The Kashmir cloud over Brexit and the next UK government
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV