Lonar lake turned pink due to 'Haloarchaea' microbes: Probe

Updated : July 22, 2020 04:04 PM IST

The oval-shaped Lonar lake, formed after a meteorite hit the earth some 50,000 years ago, is a popular tourist hub.
The colour of the lake water recently turned pink, which has not only surprised locals, but also nature enthusiasts and scientists.
The scientist said the colour of the lake is now returning to original as the rainy season has kicked in, allowing dilution of the water.
