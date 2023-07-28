Lok Sabha passes Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, check key details

As per the amendments, private players will be allowed to explore 29 key minerals, including gold, silver, copper, nickel, lead, cobalt, rock phosphate, and potash, under the licence granted by the Centre.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, that paves the way for private players to get exploration licence for critical minerals, was passed by Lok Sabha on Friday, July 28.

This bill proposes amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957, which regulates the mining industry. Granting exploration licences to private companies in the mining sector for critical minerals is one of the primary components of the bill.

The Central government is also empowered to exclusively auction mining lease and composite licences for certain critical minerals, according to the amendment.

The bill proposes a fixed, 50-year production lease for offshore minerals.

The government's decision to introduce an amendment bill for auctioning offshore minerals is part of a larger effort to utilise the country's marine resources for the benefit of its citizens.

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi presented the bill in Lok Sabha after the house met at 12 noon following adjournment. He called it a game changer for the mining industry, pointing out that rising domestic coal production has lowered India's dependency on coal imports significantly. The Minister expressed confidence that by 2025-26, India may be able to stop importing coal entirely, as the country is expected to generate 1 billion tonnes of coal.

Despite the opposition members protesting over the Manipur issue and shouting slogans, the bill was eventually passed by voice vote.

Mining industry plays a crucial role in the country's economy, serving as the backbone for manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. According to the Ministry of Mines, the total value of mineral production (excluding atomic and fuel minerals) during 2021-22 amounted to Rs 2,11,857 crore, indicating an impressive increase of approximately 31.96 percent compared to the year before.