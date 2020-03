Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill 2020 with amendments on Monday without any discussions after all political parties collectively agreed to clear the Modi government’s financial and tax proposals for the next financial year, FY21. The Finance Bill 2020 was passed by voice vote.

Opposition parties insisted on finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Modi government’s response to their demand seeking funds to deal with the situation caused by the deadly coronavirus in the country, which has impacted businesses and livelihoods to a great extent. Some opposition members even attempted to interrupt the voting process on specific amendments while demanding the same.

However, Speaker Om Birla told members that the floor leaders had, earlier in the day, in an interaction with him, agreed to clearing the Bill without any delay. “I have met leaders of the floor. All leaders, keeping in mind the country’s current situation, has agreed to pass the Finance Bill without discussion," the Speaker told the House.