Economy Lockdown relaxation: Kejriwal says Delhi govt will follow Centre's guidelines; shops in COVID-19 containment zones to remain shut Updated : April 26, 2020 02:34 PM IST No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut, Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said that positive indication has come out from plasma therapy. He appealed to those recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma.