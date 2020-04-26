  • SENSEX
Lockdown relaxation: Kejriwal says Delhi govt will follow Centre's guidelines; shops in COVID-19 containment zones to remain shut

Updated : April 26, 2020 02:34 PM IST

No markets and malls will be allowed to open in the national capital and all shops in COVID-19 containment zones will remain shut, Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal said that positive indication has come out from plasma therapy.
He appealed to those recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma.
