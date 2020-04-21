  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex closes 1,000 points lower; Nifty ends at 8,981 due to losses in ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 76.74 against dollar
Home Economy
Economy

Lockdown extension to cost Rs 10 lakh crore or 5% of GDP, says Axis Capital report

Updated : April 21, 2020 05:14 PM IST

The gradual normalisation of supply chains and some pent-up demand will be the main driver of growth in the coming quarters of 2020.
Inflation is expected to remain a bit elevated in the coming months due to supply risks which then eases off.
The report expects another 40-90 bps in rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India.
Lockdown extension to cost Rs 10 lakh crore or 5% of GDP, says Axis Capital report

You May Also Like

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement