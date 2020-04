Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon businesses to not lay off people even as he announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3.

"I request all businesses to take care of their employees. Do not ask them to leave," the PM said in his nationwide address to the nation announcing the lockdown extension.

PM Modi had made a similar call during his previous address to the country when he announced the lockdown.

The PM's call comes even as the lockdown has brought the economy to a screeching halt, with several businesses facing the question of survival and many industries particularly badly hit.

Still, PM Modi said that the economic cost that the country has paid was a small price in view of the lives it had saved from the dreaded coronavirus outbreak.

"We have to to be even more vigilant now in the fight against coronavirus," the PM said.

Cases of coronavirus in India today crossed the 10,000 mark and experts have said the next few weeks will be crucial in knowing whether the lockdown announced by the government has successfully contained the spread of the virus.