While extending the lockdown in Containment Zones till Jun 30, the Home Ministry today said that areas outside of that will be reopened in a phased manner.

Here are some frequently asked questions and their answers, on the latest set of guidelines:

Yes, until June 30, only for containment zones.

Yes. For non-containment zones, life moves from Lockdown to Unlock 1.0

Yes. From now on the country is broadly divided into two groups: Containment and Non-Containment zones

Yes. A containment zone is an area where there is high incidence of Covid-19 positive cases. Your DM/DC’s social media pages will put these out. Your state chief minister’s social media pages (Twitter/Facebook) will also contain details.

Yes. A buffer zone is an area of spread in a 5-kilometre radius (7 kms in rural areas) of a containment zone.

Yes. Your DM/DC’s social media pages will put these out. Your state chief minister’s social media pages (Twitter/Facebook) will also contain details.

No. If you are in a containment zone, your life doesn’t change much. Only essential activities are allowed in these zones. No outsider is allowed to get into these zones. Anyone staying in these zones aren’t allowed to venture out.

Yes. Private offices can operate in non-containment zones.

Yes. Shops will be allowed to open in non-containment zones.

Yes. All religious places have been allowed to open from June 8.

Yes. Shopping malls can open from June 8. The health ministry will issue norms separately for these

Yes. Restaurants can open from June 8. The health ministry will issue norms separately for these

No. Bars will continue to remain shut.

Yes. Hotels can open from June 8. The health ministry will issue norms separately for these

Yes. There will be no restrictions on the movement of inter-state movement of people and goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required.

Yes. Coffee shops are restaurants, which have been allowed to open from June 8.

Yes. Sports complexes and stadia have already been allowed to open, but without any spectators.

Yes. Take-away and home delivery services of restaurants have already been allowed.

Yes. Cashier and teller operations of banks (including ATMs) will continue to stay open.

Yes. You will be allowed to take out your car/bike if you are in a non-containment zone.

Yes. Your state government and DM will decide. It is likely that cab aggregators may be allowed to operate in non-containment zones.

No. Travel by metro is prohibited until further notice in all zones.

Yes. But not in a group and not between 9 pm to 5 am, regardless of which zone you stay.

No. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home

Can my house help and driver come for work?

Yes. They have already been allowed in non-containment zones, but only if the RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry

Yes. They have already been allowed in non-containment zones, only if your friends’ RWA allows and vice versa

Yes. Most states have opened up alcohol shops outside of the containment zones.

Yes. Air travel within India has started from May 25.

Yes. Inter-state train services have already opened up. You can find details in www.irctc.co.in

Yes. Petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies will continue to operate.

Yes. But only if you stay in a non-containment area and your RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry.

Yes. Inter-state movement of persons and goods have been allowed. Officials, however, can restrict these based on local conditions.

Yes, but the number of people should not exceed 50.

Yes, but funeral related gatherings cannot exceed 20 people.

No. A decision to reopen schools, colleges, and educational institutions will be taken in July.

Yes. E-commerce delivery of non-essentials have already been allowed.

Yes. Salons have been allowed to open, but with social distancing norms.

Yes. Wearing of masks have been made compulsory in public places. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it

Yes. Spitting in public places has been banned. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it

No. Social, political, cultural, sports, and religious congregations continue to remain prohibited.

No. International air travel from India remains prohibited, unless specially allowed by the government

No. Cinema halls, theatres, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places will continue to remain shut.