While extending the lockdown in Containment Zones till Jun 30, the Home Ministry today said that areas outside of that will be reopened in a phased manner.

Phase I

shopping malls to reopen from June 8

Health Ministry to issue standard operating procedures for Phase 1 activities

Phase II

Schools, colleges, educational institutions to be opened post consultations with various stakeholders

States should hold consultations with parents on opening of educational institutions

Decision on reopening educations institutions to be taken in July post feedback

Health Ministry to prepare standard operating procedures for social distancing in social institutions

Phase III

Dates of the reopening of the following activities will be decided:

International air travel, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, theatres, bars, entertainment parks, social/ political/ academic congregations

Containment zones

Lockdown to continue in containment zones till June 30

District authorities to demarcate containment zones

Only essential services to be allowed in containment zones

States to identify buffer zones outside containment zones

Movement of goods and people

No restrictions on intra and inter-state movement of people and goods

States can regulate the movement of people based on reasons of public health

States will have to give wide publicity in advance regarding restrictions on the movement of people

No state will stop the movement of goods

Movement of shramik trains, domestic air travel, Indian nationals evacuated from foreign nations to continue as per standard operating procedures issued

Night Curfew

Night curfew timings now from 9 pm to 5 am

Local Authorities to issue orders on night curfew