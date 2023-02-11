Discussion on cryptocurrency on with G20, says FM Sitharaman
Discussion on crypto regulation is on in G20. One country alone can’t regulate on cryptocurrency. We are talking with everyone. Can a standard operating procedure be formed? Discussing whether a regulatory framework can be made and will be effective, says FM Sitharaman
Balance of Payments situation eminently manageable. Service exports are doing extremely well, remittances have gone up by 27%; Merchandise exports is moderating. But achieving annual target of $400 billion is getting achieved, says RBI gov
Simple step of trying to leave some money into middle class hands leads to lot of inferences. We had said earlier we will simplify and reduce income tax rates ; that’s where it is. New tax regime is to reduce tax burden on middle class, says FM Sitharaman
Interest rates have just moved in to positive territory. Negative interest rates for a long period can create instability. As a part of price stability, our interest rate increase is a part of that. Market competition should decide deposit, lending rates
New tax regime along with standard deduction leaves more money with people. Don’t think govt needs to give inducements. A person is wise enough to know where to put his money; he’ll save, he’ll cover with insurance himself and his family. I have not discouraged him from doing anything or incentivised him to do anything in the new regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Average oil barrel price is at $93. Our inflation projection of 5.3%, risks are evenly balanced. If oil & commodities prices go down, then it will work in our favour. Global economic outlook doesn’t look as grim. Now the talk is a softer recession. We have to wait and see how it plays out.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the Union Budget 2023-24. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was also present at the meeting.
The Centre has pegged the fiscal deficit for 2022-2023 and 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24, the Finance Minister said during her Budget speech on February 1. She projected the revised estimate for the FY23 fiscal deficit at 6.4 percent. She also reiterated the Centre's commitment to bring fiscal deficit down to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech on February 1 announced an increase in capital expenditure for the financial year 2023-2024 to Rs 10 lakh crore from last Budget’s Rs 7.50 lakh crore and would be 3.3 percent of the GDP. For FY22, the capital expenditure was Rs 5.54 lakh crore.