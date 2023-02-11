English
Live: Don’t think govt needs to give inducements, says FM Sitharaman

By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 11, 2023 12:47 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the Reserve Bank of India. She will speak about the Union Budget 2023, highlighting the fiscal consolidation roadmap and high capital expenditure plan in her customary address to the central bank’s board of directors.

Live Updates

Discussion on cryptocurrency on with G20, says FM Sitharaman

Discussion on crypto regulation is on in G20. One country alone can’t regulate on cryptocurrency. We are talking with everyone. Can a standard operating procedure be formed? Discussing whether a regulatory framework can be made and will be effective, says FM Sitharaman

Feb 11, 2023 12:47 PM

Balance of Payments situation eminently manageable: RBI gov

Balance of Payments situation eminently manageable. Service exports are doing extremely well, remittances have gone up by 27%; Merchandise exports is moderating. But achieving annual target of $400 billion is getting achieved, says RBI gov

Feb 11, 2023 12:43 PM

New tax regime to reduce tax compliance burden on middle class, says FM Sitharaman

Simple step of trying to leave some money into middle class hands leads to lot of inferences. We had said earlier we will simplify and reduce income tax rates ; that’s where it is. New tax regime is to reduce tax burden on middle class, says FM Sitharaman

Feb 11, 2023 12:39 PM

Interest rates have just moved in to positive territory, says RBI governor

Interest rates have just moved in to positive territory. Negative interest rates for a long period can create instability. As a part of price stability, our interest rate increase is a part of that. Market competition should decide deposit, lending rates

Feb 11, 2023 12:37 PM

Don’t think govt needs to give inducements: FM Sitharaman

New tax regime along with standard deduction leaves more money with people. Don’t think govt needs to give inducements. A person is wise enough to know where to put his money; he’ll save, he’ll cover with insurance himself and his family. I have not discouraged him from doing anything or incentivised him to do anything in the new regime, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman. 

Feb 11, 2023 12:33 PM

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says global economic outlook doesn’t look as grim

Average oil barrel price is at $93. Our inflation projection of 5.3%, risks are evenly balanced. If oil & commodities prices go down, then it will work in our favour. Global economic outlook doesn’t look as grim. Now the talk is a softer recession. We have to wait and see how it plays out.

Feb 11, 2023 12:29 PM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman attends central board of RBI 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends the Central Board of Directors meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after the Union Budget 2023-24. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was also present at the meeting.

Feb 11, 2023 12:00 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to address the Reserve Bank of India on Saturday. She will speak about the Union Budget 2023, highlighting the fiscal consolidation roadmap and high capital expenditure plan in her customary address to the central bank’s board.

Feb 11, 2023 11:54 AM

Budget 2023 set fiscal deficit at 5.9% of GDP

The Centre has pegged the fiscal deficit for 2022-2023 and 5.9 percent of GDP for FY24, the Finance Minister said during her Budget speech on February 1. She projected the revised estimate for the FY23 fiscal deficit at 6.4 percent. She also reiterated the Centre's commitment to bring fiscal deficit down to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26.

Feb 11, 2023 11:49 AM

Budget 2023 raised capex to Rs 10 lakh crore

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech on February 1 announced an increase in capital expenditure for the financial year 2023-2024 to Rs 10 lakh crore from last Budget’s Rs 7.50 lakh crore and would be 3.3 percent of the GDP. For FY22, the capital expenditure was Rs 5.54 lakh crore.

Feb 11, 2023 11:48 AM

    X