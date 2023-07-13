Market size for Lithium and other key minerals needed for energy transition is worth $320 billion and counting

According to a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report, between 2017 and 2022, the demand for lithium has tripled, for cobalt it has jumped 70 percent and for nickel has risen by 40 percent.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released a comprehensive report highlighting the surge in demand for critical minerals essential for the global energy transition. While the deployment of clean energy technologies reached record levels, concerns about the limited supply of key minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel remain a significant challenge.

The report shed light on the growing demand, the doubling of the market size, and the need to address supply chain vulnerabilities to ensure a sustainable energy future.

Unprecedented growth in clean energy technologies drives demand

Clean energy technologies, including solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and batteries, have witnessed a remarkable upswing in deployment over the past five years. As countries strive to transition to low-carbon economies, the demand for critical minerals required for manufacturing these technologies has skyrocketed.