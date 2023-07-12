CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
India approves lithium mining auction proposal, removes ban on mining six minerals

By Lakshman Roy  Jul 12, 2023 2:12:28 PM IST (Updated)

The Centre has lifted the ban on mining lithium and five other minerals. Private companies will also be able to mine the six minerals. 

The Central government has approved the lithium mining auction proposal, clearing the way for private companies to be able to participate, CNBC Awaaz reported on Wednesday.

The Cabinet has approved the amendment in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act. The Centre has lifted the ban on mining lithium and five other minerals. Private companies will also be able to mine the six minerals.
Lithium is the lightest and softest metal in the world. The mineral converts the chemical energy it stores into electrical power. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the critical components for batteries that power electric vehicles.
