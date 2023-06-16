CNBC TV18
Aussie billionaire Gina Rinehart enters lithium exploration in partnership with NMDC
By Shloka Badkar  Jun 16, 2023 12:30:51 PM IST (Updated)

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's mining company Hancock Prospecting has inked an agreement with NMDC's subsidiary Legacy Iron Ore and Hawthorn Resources to explore lithium as part of the Mount Bevan project in Western Australia. Last month, Rinehart had also met PM Modi during his Australia visit, where the latter invited her to partner in technology, investment and skilling the minerals and mining sector.

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart has entered the lithium space after her mining company Hancock Prospecting inked an agreement with Legacy Iron Ore and Hawthorn Resources to explore the mineral at the Mount Bevan project in Western Australia. India's National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) holds a 90 percent stake in Legacy Iron Ore, according to the firm's 2022 annual report.

Lithium is the lightest and softest metal in the world. The mineral converts the chemical energy it stores into electrical power. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the critical components for batteries that power electric vehicles.
At present, 47 percent of the world's lithium is produced in Australia, 30 percent in Chile and 15 percent in China. Currently, India is import-dependent on many minerals like lithium, nickel and cobalt and has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.
